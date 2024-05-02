U.S. President Joe Biden reiterated his position on the Gaza war on Thursday, asserting that campus protests across the nation have not prompted him to reconsider his policies regarding the Middle East.

Additionally, he dismissed the idea of deploying the National Guard to address unrest on college campuses.

During remarks at the White House, Biden underscored the importance of upholding freedom of speech and the rule of law amid the ongoing demonstrations at college campuses over the conflict in Gaza.

"We are not an authoritarian nation where we silence people and squash dissent," Biden affirmed. "But neither are we a lawless country. We're a civil society. And order must prevail."

Responding to questions from reporters about the impact of the protests on his policies, Biden firmly stated, "No."

Similarly, when asked about the possibility of deploying the National Guard to restore order on college campuses, Biden's response was unequivocal: "No."

Addressing the anti-Israel protests that have sparked controversy and disruptions at universities nationwide, Biden condemned the actions that have led to chaos and property damage.

AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

“There’s a right to protest, but not the right to cause chaos,” Biden remarked. “Destroying property is not a peaceful protest — it’s against the law."

Biden highlighted the range of disruptive activities witnessed during the demonstrations, including vandalism, trespassing, and intimidation tactics aimed at Jewish students.

“Threatening people, intimidating people, instilling fear in people is not peaceful protest — it’s against the law,” he emphasized.

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Asserting his commitment to defending free speech while upholding the rule of law, Biden emphasized the need for protests to be conducted within legal bounds and without resorting to violence or hate.

“In America, we respect the right and protect the right for them to express [strong feelings and deep convictions], but it doesn’t mean anything goes,” Biden clarified. “It needs to be done without violence, without destruction, without hate and within the law.”

(AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Biden concluded by emphasizing the importance of maintaining both the right to free speech and adherence to the rule of law in a civil society, urging clarity and unity in addressing the challenges faced by the nation.

“In moments like this, there are always those who rush in to score political points. But this isn’t a moment for politics. It’s a moment for clarity,” Biden asserted. “So let me be clear, violent protest is not protected, peaceful protest is.”