Biden's call with Netanyahu halted immediate strike on Iran - report

In the wake of Iran's launch of around 300 attack drones and missiles at Israel, U.S. President Joe Biden played a pivotal role in halting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans for an immediate retaliatory strike, according to a report by the New York Times. Despite advocates within Israel's war cabinet pushing for a response attack, the decision to call off the strike came after deliberations and a conversation between Netanyahu and Biden.

The report suggested Netanyahu's discussion with Biden appeared to influence the decision-making process, with the U.S. president likely emphasizing the need for restraint and caution in responding to Iranian provocations.

The intervention by Biden underscores the close relationship between the United States and Israel, as well as the importance of coordination between the two allies in managing regional security challenges.