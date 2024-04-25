U.S. President Joe Biden expressed admiration for 4-year-old Avigail Idan, who was recently freed from Hamas captivity in Gaza.

In a heartfelt tweet, United States President Biden shared a photo of himself with Avigail at the White House, highlighting her resilience in the face of unimaginable trauma.

"Last year, secured the release of Avigail, a 4-year-old who was held by Hamas. She is amazing and recovering from unimaginable trauma. Our time together yesterday was a reminder of the hard work ahead of us to ensure the release of all remaining hostages in Gaza," Biden posted on X.

During their meeting at the White House, Avigail had the opportunity to experience moments of joy and normalcy, as Biden created a playful atmosphere for her.

According to a senior American official, Avigail, accompanied by her family members, enjoyed playing in the Oval Office and even crawled under the table adorned with a famous picture of President Kennedy as a child.

The official further described how Avigail ventured out to the White House lawn, where she ran and played in the playground while Biden engaged with her family.

Amidst the moments of playfulness, Biden also took the time to discuss ongoing efforts to secure the release of other hostages in Gaza.