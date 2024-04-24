Biden signs $95.3 billion aid package for Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed into law a $95 billion war aid measure that included assistance for Israel, Taiwan and Ukraine.

“We rose to the moment, we came together, and we got it done,” Biden said a White House event to announce the bill signing. “Now we need to move fast, and we are.”

“It’s a good day for world peace,” Biden added. “It’s going to make America safer, it’s going to make the world safer, and it continues America’s leadership in the world and everyone knows it.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz thanked Biden, writing on X that the alliance between Washington and Jerusalem "is ironclad. Thank you @POTUS," he wrote on X.