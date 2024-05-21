Biden slams ICC: 'There's no equivalence between Israel and Hamas'

At the event marking Jewish American heritage month, the United States President Joe Biden on Monday criticized the International Criminal Court (ICC) for seeking warrant to arrest Israeli leaders, including the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, over alleged war crimes in Gaza.

He reiterated that his administration “stands with Israel to take out Sinwar and the rest of the butchers of Hamas.”

“We want Hamas defeated, and we’re working with Israel to make that happen,” stressed Biden, adding that he will "always ensure that Israel has everything it needs to defend itself against Hamas, and all its enemies."

“Contrary to allegations made against Israel in the International Court of Justice, what’s happening is not genocide,” noted U.S. President.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Biden said the effort to arrest Netanyahu and [Israel's defense minister Yoav] Gallant over the war in Gaza was “outrageous,” adding “whatever this prosecutor might imply, there is no equivalence - none - between Israel and Hamas.” The U.S. leader referred to the fact that the ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan, in the same application, also sought arrest warrants for three Hamas leaders.

AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File

Earlier on Monday, the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken slammed the move as "shameful," stressing it could "jeopardize" the ongoing negotiations on humanitarian aid supplies to Gaza and hostages release.