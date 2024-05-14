Biden to Herzog: 'It's critical our countries work together'

The United States President Joe Biden, in his letter to the Israeli President Isaac Herzog, congratulated Israel with the 76th Day of Independence, emphasizing the importance of the nations' bilateral cooperation.

"The last year was very painful, because Israel suffered the worst attack in its history on October 7, 2023. But the people of Israel showed tremendous strength and resilience," said Biden.

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

"As I - a lifelong supporter of Israel and the only American president to visit Israel in wartime - made clear after Hamas's attack," continued Biden, "the United States' commitment to Israel is ironclad."

"It is critical that our countries work together to increase security and peace for Israel and the entire region. I look forward to our nations' continuing to work together to create a brighter future for all our people," stressed U.S. President.