Biden to university students: "Your voices must be heard, and I promise I will hear them"

During a commencement address at Morehouse College in Atlanta, US President Joe Biden reiterated his support for "peaceful, non-violent protests" in light of the ongoing Gaza-Israel conflict.

Despite concerns of potential disruptions by pro-Palestinian demonstrators, Biden's speech proceeded without interruption.

He assured the audience, "Your voices must be heard, and I promise I will hear them."

While Biden has previously criticized anti-Israel protests, citing possible anti-Semitic motives and tactics, he emphasized the importance of peaceful dissent. Some attendees silently protested during the speech, wearing keffiyeh scarves and raising their fists in symbolic opposition.

Speaking directly about the conflict, Biden described it as "heartbreaking," condemning Hamas' attacks on Israel and highlighting the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Urging for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages, he underscored his commitment to addressing the complex issues at hand. "We need to stop the fighting and bring the hostages home," Biden stated.

Acknowledging the emotional impact of the conflict, Biden reassured the audience of his determination to address it. "I know this sparks anger and frustration among many of you, including my family," he said. "But most importantly, I know it breaks your heart. It breaks mine too."