President Joe Biden has unequivocally condemned the antisemitic protests occurring on the campus of Columbia University. Simultaneously, he emphasized the importance of comprehending the complexities of the Palestinian situation.

During an interaction with reporters, President Biden affirmed his condemnation of the antisemitic protests, asserting his administration's commitment to address such issues through a dedicated program. However, he also expressed condemnation for those lacking understanding of the Palestinian context.

Responding to a reporter's question on whether he condemns the antisemitic protests on college campuses, President Biden stated, "I condemn the antisemitic protests. That’s why I have set up a program to deal with that. I also condemn those who don't understand what's going on with the Palestinians."

The President's remarks come amidst escalating tensions at Columbia University, where pro-Palestinian Arab protests have intensified in recent days. The situation reached a critical point on Thursday when over 100 individuals were arrested by the New York Police Department during a pro-Palestinian Arab protest on campus.

In a statement issued ahead of the Passover holiday on Sunday, President Biden decried the surge in campus antisemitism since October 7, emphasizing the need to speak out against such behavior.

President Biden's administration reaffirmed its commitment to combatting antisemitism through the implementation of the first-ever National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism. This comprehensive approach aims to protect the Jewish community and combat the spread of antisemitic sentiments.