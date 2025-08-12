Blinken cautions against unconditional Palestinian state recognition

Recommended -

Former US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has cautioned against the unconditional recognition of Palestinian statehood, emphasizing that Israel cannot be expected to accept a state governed by Hamas or other terrorist organizations.

In an op-ed published Monday in the Wall Street Journal, Blinken criticized recent moves by France, the UK, Canada, and Australia to recognize a Palestinian state this September. While calling the recognition “morally right,” he argued it is disconnected from the immediate priorities amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Blinken highlighted that the urgent focus should be on preventing famine, securing the release of hostages, and ending the war, leaving discussions about a two-state solution for later.

He proposed a conditional and time-limited recognition tied to specific Palestinian commitments, including disarming terrorist groups, severing ties with Iran, and thoroughly reforming the Palestinian Authority.

“No one can expect Israel to accept a state led by Hamas or other terrorist organizations,” Blinken stated, adding that any recognized state should be demilitarized and free of armed militias.

He suggested a three-year timeline for these conditions, with the UN Security Council acting as an arbiter and the US retaining veto power to reassure Israel. According to Blinken, this framework could facilitate an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and help accelerate normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia, a goal widely supported by Israelis. Riyadh reportedly ties its normalization efforts to credible progress toward Palestinian statehood.

Blinken strongly condemned Hamas for undermining peace efforts for decades, from the Oslo Accords to the Arab Peace Initiative, and described controlled recognition as the best way to counter Hamas’s destructive agenda.

He also urged Israel to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza immediately, restore its negotiating credibility by halting settlement expansion, legalizing outposts, and demolishing Palestinian homes. Additionally, he called on Israel to sanction violence by its citizens against Palestinians and to maintain the status quo at holy sites. Blinken warned that weakening the Palestinian Authority risks leaving Israel without a viable negotiating partner.

Concluding his remarks, Blinken reminded that roughly seven million Israeli Jews, two million Israeli Arabs, and five million Palestinians share the same land, and none will disappear. He called on both sides to reject extremist views and embrace coexistence for a peaceful future.