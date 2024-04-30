Blinken meets with Arab officials to discuss Gaza and postwar plans

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken engaged in discussions with Arab officials in Saudi Arabia on Monday, emphasizing the urgent need for a cease-fire in Gaza and efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Following his meetings, Blinken plans to embark on visits to Jordan and Israel on Tuesday.

Addressing the pressing issues at hand, Blinken stated, "The quickest way to bring this to an end is to get to a cease-fire and the release of hostages."

He reiterated the need for Hamas to consider an Israeli proposal, describing it as "extraordinarily generous" and stressing, "At the moment, the only thing standing between the people of Gaza and a cease-fire is Hamas."

In Riyadh, Blinken convened with Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the foreign minister of Saudi Arabia, to discuss ongoing efforts to reach an immediate cease-fire in Gaza. The two diplomats also explored strategies for regional integration and establishing "a pathway to a Palestinian state with security guarantees for Israel."

Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP

Regarding broader negotiations, Blinken underscored the necessity of a concrete political horizon for Palestinians, stating, "I think it’s clear that in the absence of a real political horizon for the Palestinians, it’s going to be much harder, if not impossible, to really have a coherent plan for Gaza itself."

The discussions in Riyadh come amidst escalating tensions and humanitarian concerns in Gaza, where Israel continues its military operations against Hamas.

Despite the ongoing conflict, Blinken and other top officials are actively pushing for a long-term political solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.