Blinken rejects suggestion U.S. has double standards in Israel-Hamas war

The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken rejected a suggestion that Washington applies double standards in the ongoing war in Gaza voiced as he announced the Department's annual human rights country reports.

"Do we have a double standard? The answer is no," Blinken told the press.

"In general, as we're looking at human rights and the condition of human rights around the world, we apply the same standard to everyone. That doesn't change whether the country is an adversary, a competitor, a friend or an ally," he continued.

Blinken added: "When it comes to allegations of incidents or whether it's violations of international humanitarian law, rights abuses, we have processes within the department that are looking at that incidents that have been raised. Those processes are ongoing."

Brian Finucane, Senior Adviser to the U.S. Program at the International Crisis Group pushed back on Blinken's comments, saying it was "disingenuous" to claim partners and adversaries get the same treatment on the issue.

U.S. House on Saturday passed the long-awaited foreign aid bill that included Israel amid the war in Gaza and tensions with Iran. However, earlier this month, President Joe Biden for the first time threatened to condition support for Israel, insisting on Israel taking steps to improve protection of humanitarian aid workers and civilians.