Blinken: U.S. not informed of Rafah op date, world silent on Hamas

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has disclosed that Israel has not communicated the date for its planned invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah to the Biden administration.

The revelation comes a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel had decided on a date for the operation.

Speaking at a press conference in Washington alongside UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron, Blinken stated that discussions between the U.S. and Israel regarding a potential Rafah operation are ongoing.

He reiterated the Biden administration's opposition to such an offensive, citing concerns about the safety and well-being of the nearly 1.5 million Palestinians in Rafah.

"We're talking to them about alternative and effective ways of solving the problems that need to be solved, but doing it in a way that does not endanger the innocent," Blinken emphasized. He mentioned that a senior-level delegation of Israeli officials is scheduled to visit Washington next week for further discussions on the matter.

AP Photo/Mohammed Dahman

While underscoring the U.S. commitment to ensuring that Hamas cannot dictate Gaza's future, Blinken emphasized the importance of Israel's conduct in any further operations in the region.

Blinken also highlighted Israel's efforts to boost aid to Gaza, noting that Israel has made important commitments and followed through on some of them.

These commitments include opening another northern crossing into Gaza for aid, allowing maritime aid deliveries through the Ashdod Port, and expanding aid allowed through Jordan. He stressed the need for sustained results and effective distribution of assistance throughout Gaza.

Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP

Regarding efforts to secure a truce and release hostages held by Hamas, Blinken noted collaboration with Israel, Egypt, and Qatar. He expressed concern about the plight of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, attributing some of the responsibility to Hamas for engaging in acts of terrorism and refusing to surrender.

"So much of the understandable outrage and anger is directed at Israel for the plight of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, but some of that might also need to be directed at Hamas," Blinken remarked, calling for attention to Hamas's actions and refusal to cease hostilities.

IDF Spokesperson

"It is astounding to me that the world is almost deafeningly silent when it comes to Hamas," Blinken added.