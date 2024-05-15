Blinken: 'We do not and will not support Israeli reoccupation of Gaza'

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made it clear during a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday that the United States does not support an Israeli reoccupation of Gaza. T

His statement comes as discussions continue about the future governance and stability of Gaza following the current war.

"We’ve been very clear that when it comes to the future of Gaza, we do not support and will not support an Israeli reoccupation. We also, of course, do not support Hamas governance in Gaza. We know and have seen where that’s led all too many times for the people of Gaza and for Israel," Blinken said.

He emphasized the necessity of avoiding chaos and anarchy in Gaza, which would only exacerbate the situation.

Highlighting the need for a clear plan post-conflict, Blinken stated, "That only underscores the imperative of having a clear, concrete plan for the day after the conflict in Gaza – in terms of governance, in terms of security, in terms of rebuilding Gaza for its people. And here it would be important for Israel to focus on that as well."

David Azagury / U.S. Embassy Jerusalem

Blinken also noted the ongoing work with international partners to address Gaza's future.

"We have been doing a lot of work on this, as I mentioned the other day, with partners in the Arab world and beyond over several months. But it’s imperative that Israel also do this work and focus on what the future can and must be. Because again, it cannot – and says it does not want responsibility for Gaza."

Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP

Addressing the humanitarian situation amid Israel's limited operation in Rafah, Blinken expressed deep concerns about the impact on humanitarian assistance.

"One of the deep concerns that we have is the impact of this limited operation that we’ve seen to date in Rafah on the ability to provide humanitarian assistance. Because the two main points of access in the south – Rafah itself, and Kerem Shalom – have been affected by the resulting conflict in the south," he explained.

Ariel Hermoni/IMoD

He elaborated on the challenges, noting, "At the very time when Israel was taking important and much-needed steps to improve the provision of humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in Gaza – we’ve seen a negative impact on the fact that we have this very active conflict in the Rafah area. We also see Hamas firing at the crossings themselves, making it also more difficult."