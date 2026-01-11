Bob Weir, Grateful Dead co-founder, dies at 78

Bob Weir, the charismatic rhythm guitarist who co-founded the Grateful Dead and helped define the sound of a generation, has died at 78. The musician, who had been battling cancer since July, “succumbed to underlying lung issues” while surrounded by family, according to a statement posted on his verified Instagram account. Details on the exact time and place of his death were not provided.

Weir’s contributions went far beyond his guitar playing.

He was a key songwriter and one of the band’s main vocalists, crafting enduring tracks such as Sugar Magnolia, Playing in the Band, and Jack Straw, while lending his voice to the Grateful Dead’s most beloved anthem, Truckin’.

From his early days as the ponytailed “Bobby” with a playful stage presence, Weir grew into a versatile and eclectic artist whose influence spanned decades. Critics celebrated him as one of rock music’s most inventive and unconventional rhythm guitarists.

After Jerry Garcia’s death in 1995, Weir charted his own path, performing with his band RatDog and collaborating with surviving Dead members in various reunion projects. Throughout, he remained a central figure in the Deadhead community, keeping the band’s improvisational spirit and adventurous sound alive for generations of fans.