Bolton on Iran strike: only one who believes in total nuclear obliteration is Trump

In a rebuke of President Donald Trump’s recent rhetoric, his former National Security Advisor John Bolton told i24NEWS that the Iran strikes carried out under Trump’s watch were “significant, but not fatal” — and dismissed the idea that they had dismantled Iran’s nuclear weapons program.

“Trump called the raid of the B-2s the total and complete obliteration of Iran’s nuclear weapons program,” Bolton said. “There’s only one person in the world who believes that, and that’s Donald Trump—if he believes it.”

Speaking with i24NEWS on the eve of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s third meeting with Trump in six months, Bolton emphasized the real purpose behind Trump’s recent ceasefire push: political gain.

“He wanted a ceasefire because he wants the Nobel Peace Prize,” Bolton said, citing the president’s interest in optics over substance. “This was not strategic thinking — it stopped short of what we should have done.”

Bolton also warned that the ceasefire and Trump’s possible moves toward a Gaza deal may conflict with Israel’s long-term security goals.

“Trump doesn’t think in long-term security objectives,” he said. “He thinks about how to enhance his own reputation.”

With Iran’s air defenses “flattened” for now, Bolton urged both the U.S. and Israel to prepare for further strikes and to back Iranian opposition forces in order to trigger regime change. “If there’s no regime change in Tehran, there’s not going to be peace and stability in the Middle East at any point,” he said.

The former ambassador described Iran as “the principal troublemaker” in the region, stressing that real progress cannot happen until the regime is replaced.

He also cautioned that Netanyahu’s government must tread carefully during this visit. While Trump may be focused on his political legacy, Israel’s primary goal remains the elimination of Hamas and curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

“This will be a very consequential meeting,” Bolton said. “If Netanyahu wants to stop Iran, he must ensure Israel retains the freedom to act — with or without U.S. involvement.”