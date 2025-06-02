Terrorist in Boulder identified as Egyptian illegally staying in US

The perpetrator of the terrorist attack on Sunday was identified by the FBI as Mohamed Sabry Soliman, a 45-year-old Egyptian man in the US illegally.

Soliman set fire to participants in a rally for the Israeli hostages still held in the Gaza Strip, which has been held weekly in Boulder, Colorado. The number of wounded rose to either, with at least one seriously wounded. The victims' ages ranged from 52 to 88.

He is heard on video recordings posted online yelling "Free Palestine," "How many children you killed?" and "We have to end Zionists, they are killers."

The "Run for Their Lives" event encourages supporters to walk or run in support of the hostages still held by Gazan terrorist groups in the wake of the October 7 attack. The event was held every week since October 2023 with no incident until now.

Soliman arrived in the US in summer of 2022, with a formal request, possibly for asylum, submitted by the end of September that year. In 2023, when his visa expired, he was granted work authorization. Soliman live in Colorado Springs.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Mike Michalek said it was "clear this is a targeted act of violence" and was being investigated as terrorism.

US President Donald Trump had been notified of the incident. Ambassador for Israel Danny Danon said the US is "facing a wave of antisemitic terror," vowing that it will not stop Israel from "bringing back all the hostages and winning the war" in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he prayed for the full recovery of the victims, while characterizing the attack as "aimed against peaceful people who wished to express their solidarity with the hostages held by Hamas, simply because they were Jews."

He said he placed his faith in the US authorities to pursue justice against Soliman, "and do everything possible to prevent future attacks against innocent civilians. The antisemitic attacks around the world are a direct result of blood libels against the Jewish state and people, and this must be stopped."