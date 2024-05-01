Brawl breaks out as counter-protesters attempt to dismantle UCLA encampment

Clashes broke out at the pro-Palestinian protest encampment on the UCLA campus when counter-protesters arrived to try to dismantle the demonstration.

Videos published on social media around midnight local time showed counter-protesters using sticks and kicking at boards and metal barricades in an attempt to tear down the protest camp at the University of California - Los Angeles campus.

Members of the crowd broke up physical altercations the erupted, with no police presence reported.

After nearly three hours of confrontations, the Los Angeles mayor announced that the LAPD was being dispatched to the campus. In her post on X, Mayor Karen Blass called the campus violence "absolutely abhorrent and inexcusable."

On Tuesday night, UCLA officials declared the protest camp illegal, and warned participants they would face consequences if they did not leave. The university had said it wanted to avoid calling on law enforcement, and a private security firm had apparently been hired to oversee the encampment, but by late Tuesday, the security force had left the scene.

The counter-protesters arrived around 11 P.M. local time, and over the course of hours violent altercations broke out. Several people were carried away injured, and fireworks were set off on the campus. Social media posts called on pro-Palestinian activists to descend on the campus to reinforce the encampment.

The school had attempted to take a tolerant stance throughout the 6 days that the protest camp was erected on campus. But recent incidents of violence, as well as protesters using metal gates and human walls to control access to areas on campus put pressure on the administration to respond. In a statement on Tuesday, the university chancellor Gene Block said that protesters who engaged in such behavior could face suspension or expulsion.

The violence on the southern California campus comes hours after Columbia University called on the NYPD to dismantle a similar protest camp and clear out an occupied building. Over 100 people were reportedly arrested.