Canada: Jewish school hit by gunfire amid shocking rise in antisemitism

A Jewish school in Toronto was hit by gunfire during Yom Kippur, local police said on Saturday. This is the second such incident at the he Bais Chaya Mushka girls school this year, as Canada sees a shocking rise in antisemitic attacks in the aftermath of the October 7 massacre and the subsequent Gaza war.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1845116304404984140 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

No one was injured after shots were fired from a vehicle, with the only damage being a broken window, according to authorities.

The Toronto school was targeted in a similar incident in May, and police believe the two shootings are connected.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was “very disturbed” by the incident, which came as Jewish people celebrated Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in Judaism.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1845178753531445716 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“As we wait for more details, my heart goes out to the students, staff and parents who must be terrified and hurting today,” Trudeau said in a post on X. “Antisemitism is a disgusting and dangerous form of hate — and we won’t let it stand."

According to a report published in May by Jewish organization B’nai Brith Canada, antisemitic acts more than doubled in the country between 2022 and 2023.

In November 2023, a Jewish school in Montreal was shot at twice in a single week, with no one injured.