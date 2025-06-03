Canada launches war crimes probe into IDF veterans with dual citizenship

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has launched a criminal investigation into several Israeli-Canadian soldiers suspected of committing crimes against humanity during the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, according to a report published Tuesday by the Toronto Star.

The probe—part of Canada’s Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes Program (CAHWCP)—focuses on Canadian citizens who served in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), particularly during the Gaza conflict that erupted in 2023.

The investigation, which began in 2024, is being carried out in coordination with Canada’s Department of Justice, immigration authorities, and border services.

Unlike high-profile Canadian investigations into alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine, which included public hotlines and dedicated websites, the current case has unfolded quietly. Authorities have not issued public statements or updates, though officials confirm that the process may include gathering evidence, international cooperation, and potential indictments on Canadian soil.

"The program's aim is to ensure Canada does not become a safe haven for war criminals," the Department of Justice said in a statement. "This includes both prosecuting those within Canada and sharing relevant evidence with other jurisdictions."

The revelations have sparked widespread concern among Canada’s Jewish and Israeli communities. Many dual citizens who volunteered as "lone soldiers" in the IDF now fear prosecution if they return home. Community leaders say a sense of unease is growing, with some describing an increasingly hostile political climate toward Israel and its supporters.

“It’s alarming,” said one former lone soldier who spoke on condition of anonymity. “We served honorably, but now we’re being treated like criminals without a trial or any transparency.”

Israeli expatriates in Canada are also voicing worries, noting what they perceive as a shift in the national mood. “There’s a tension we haven’t felt before,” said a resident of Toronto's Israeli community. “The silence around the investigation is only making it worse.”

This marks the first known instance of Canadian authorities investigating their own citizens for alleged war crimes committed while serving in the Israeli military. No formal charges have been announced.