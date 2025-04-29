Canada: Liberal Mark Carney wins elections, defeating Conservatives

The Liberal Party led by Mark Carney won Canadian parliamentary elections on Monday, according to projections by national media.

Preliminary results have not yet determined whether the new prime minister will have a parliamentary majority, but the victory signifies a dramatic reversal in recent trends. A few months ago, Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives seemed well positioned to end 10 years of liberal rule, but US President Donald Trump's return to the White House and his unprecedented attacks on Canada apparently upset the electoral dynamic.

In Ottawa, the announcement of the initial results was met with applause and cheers of joy in the Liberal headquarters.

During his campaign, 60-year-old Carney made the American threat his main argument. The former governor of central banks in Canada and Great Britain promised to maintain tariffs on American products as long as Washington maintains its own, while developing domestic trade and seeking new partners, particularly in Europe.

Pierre Poilievre, who advocated for tax cuts and reducing public spending, suffered due to his stylistic and ideological proximity to Trump, alienating a portion of the electorate. Participation was remarkable with 7.3 million early votes, a record for this election deemed crucial by many voters in the context of North American tensions.