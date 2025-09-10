Canadian FM: Canada reassesses relationship with Israel after Qatar attack

Recommended -

Canada announced on Wednesday that it is reviewing its relationship with Israel in the wake of an Israeli strike in Qatar yesterday. Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand described the attack as “unacceptable” in a public statement.

“We are carefully assessing our relationship with Israel in light of these events,” Anand said, without specifying what measures Ottawa might take.

The statement signals a hardening of Canada’s stance toward Israel amid rising diplomatic tensions in the region.

The details of the strike remain limited, but it has drawn strong condemnation from several international capitals.

Qatar, a key mediator between Israel and Hamas, denounced the attack as a “grave violation” of its sovereignty.

Adding to the diplomatic strain, Canada is expected to recognize a Palestinian state at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly later this month—a move that could further heighten tensions with Jerusalem.