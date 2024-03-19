Canadian parliament advocates two-state solution without recognizing Palestinian state

Canada's parliament has passed a non-binding motion urging the international community to pursue a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The motion, initially proposed by the left-leaning New Democrats (NDP), faced last-minute revisions regarding language supporting Palestinian statehood.

After negotiations between the NDP and the ruling Liberal Party, the wording calling for the official recognition of the State of Palestine was removed. Instead, the motion now calls on the international community to work towards the establishment of a Palestinian state as part of a two-state solution.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1769799038310748669 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The amended motion passed by a vote of 204 to 117, with the majority of Liberal caucus and cabinet members, including Jewish and Israeli citizen Ya’ara Saks, supporting the measure. Notable opposition came from some Liberal members of parliament, including Anthony Housefather, Ben Carr, and Marco Mendicino.

The original motion also included demands for an immediate ceasefire, an end to illegal arms transfers to Hamas, and the release of hostages taken during the October 7 attack. However, these elements were not included in the final version that passed.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1769893805640032323 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The passing of the motion reflects ongoing debates within the Canadian government regarding its stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has affirmed Israel's right to defend itself, his administration has taken a more critical approach to Israel's military actions in Gaza, particularly after Hamas's attack on October 7.

Israeli Ambassador Iddo Moed had expressed concern over the original motion's call for Palestinian statehood, warning that it could escalate violence and undermine peace efforts.