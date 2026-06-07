Gunfire erupted near a crowded community street festival in Toledo late Saturday afternoon, wounding at least twelve people and sending panicked eventgoers scrambling for cover.

The shooting occurred nearby the annual Old West End Festival, a historic district celebration known for live music and neighborhood tours.

According to Toledo Deputy Police Chief Joe Heffernan, the incident appears to have stemmed from a shootout between at least two individuals who were firing weapons at each other.

First responders faced initial delays reaching the scene due to heavy traffic and closed roads as thousands tried to flee the area, but fire officials confirmed that all victims were successfully transported to nearby hospitals within an hour.

Twelve people suffered gunshot wounds, with two victims remaining in critical condition. The victims' ages range from 14 to 61, though the majority are in their early 20s.

No suspects are currently in custody, and Toledo police have launched an active search and are urging festival attendees to come forward with any smartphone photos, video footage, or information that could help identify the shooters.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine expressed deep concern in a statement released Saturday evening, emphasizing that summer festivals should be safe spaces for families to spend time together without fear of violence, while city safety officials and festival organizers evaluate whether the remainder of the event will be canceled.