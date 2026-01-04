Netanya man arrested at Ben Gurion Airport before attempting to flee country

A young man from Netanya was arrested Sunday morning at Ben Gurion Airport while attempting to leave Israel. He is suspected of opening fire the previous day on a group of young people near a shop in Kadima, injuring two men in their twenties—one seriously and the other more lightly.

The victims were taken to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba for treatment. Following a rapid police investigation, authorities tracked down the suspect at the airport and apprehended him just before he could board his flight.

He has been taken to a police station for questioning, and officials will decide whether to request an extension of his detention as the investigation continues.