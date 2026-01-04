China calls for US to immediately release Nicolás Maduro | LIVE BLOG
Beijing urged Washington to resolve the Venezuelan crisis "through dialogue and negotiation," not coercion
Iran’s FM condemns U.S. seizure of Maduro, calling it ‘unjustified’
Netanya man arrested at Ben Gurion Airport before attempting to flee country
A young man from Netanya was arrested Sunday morning at Ben Gurion Airport while attempting to leave Israel. He is suspected of opening fire the previous day on a group of young people near a shop in Kadima, injuring two men in their twenties—one seriously and the other more lightly.
The victims were taken to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba for treatment. Following a rapid police investigation, authorities tracked down the suspect at the airport and apprehended him just before he could board his flight.
He has been taken to a police station for questioning, and officials will decide whether to request an extension of his detention as the investigation continues.
Life imprisonment for the terrorist who murdered Ludmila Lipovsky in Herzliya
The Tel Aviv District Court sentenced Ibrahim Shalhoub, 29, from Tulkarem, to life imprisonment for the murder of 83-year-old Ludmila Lipovsky in a terrorist attack in Herzliya. The attack occurred in December 2024, when the terrorist fatally stabbed the victim in a shopping mall. The court found him guilty of murder with aggravating circumstances and terrorism. In addition, the defendant must pay the victim's family 258,000 shekels (approximately €64,500) in compensation. Judge Yaron Levy emphasized that the crime was committed during the "Swords of Iron" war and that the terrorist had abused a legal residence permit to target civilians. The Tel Aviv prosecutor's office, which had sought a life sentence, stressed the particular gravity of the attack in an extremely tense security context.
Reza Pahlavi calls on Iranian protesters to hold the streets
Iranian prince in exile Reza Pahlavi called on protesters to maintain control of the streets and erect barricades to curb any repression by security forces.
In a video message broadcast on Sunday, he praised the courage of Iranians who have been mobilized for a week against the regime.
China demands the immediate release of Nicolás Maduro by the United States
China has called on the United States to immediately release Nicolás Maduro and his wife, arguing that their transfer from Venezuela violates international law. In a statement issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Beijing urged Washington to resolve the Venezuelan crisis "through dialogue and negotiation," not coercion. Chinese authorities also called on the United States to guarantee the personal safety of Nicolás Maduro and his wife. According to Beijing, any forced expulsion violates "the basic norms of international relations." China reiterated its opposition to any foreign interference in Venezuelan affairs.