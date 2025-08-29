Citing terror support, Rubio revokes visas for Palestinian leaders ahead of UNGA

Recommended -

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday revoked the visas of Palestinian Authority officials scheduled to attend the UN General Assembly in September. Rubio cited the Palestinian Authority support for terrorism, antisemitic rhetoric and unilateral measures seeking the recognition of a state.

The officials thus barred from entry to the United States include PA President Mahmoud Abbas.

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar welcomed the move.

"Before the PLO and PA can be considered partners for peace, they must consistently repudiate terrorism — including the October 7 massacre — and end incitement to terrorism in education, as required by U.S. law and as promised by the PLO," the State Department press note read.

"The PA must also end its attempts to bypass negotiations through international lawfare campaigns, including appeals to the ICC and ICJ, and efforts to secure the unilateral recognition of a conjectural Palestinian state. Both steps materially contributed to Hamas’s refusal to release its hostages, and to the breakdown of the Gaza ceasefire talks."