Columbia University has made the decision to cancel its university-wide commencement ceremonies, citing security concerns amid ongoing pro-Palestinian protests that have swept across college campuses across the United States.

While commencement ceremonies for individual schools will proceed as planned, the university has opted to cancel the larger gatherings.

"Our students emphasized that these smaller-scale, school-based celebrations are most meaningful to them and their families. They are eager to cross the stage to applause and family pride and hear from their school’s invited guest speakers," the university said in a statement.

A university official explained to NBC News that the shift in plans came after students expressed a preference for smaller, school-based celebrations, which they found more meaningful. Consequently, efforts will now be directed towards ensuring the safety and smooth execution of these smaller ceremonies.

"The decision reflects our commitment to prioritizing the safety and well-being of our students and community members," the university added.

The decision also comes in the wake of recent encampment-related damage to Morningside Heights' front lawn, prompting the relocation of ceremonies to Columbia’s Baker Athletics Complex. The university is still exploring the possibility of a university-wide celebration, with plans for a festive event on May 15 currently under consideration.

"These past few weeks have been incredibly difficult for our community. Just as we are focused on making our graduation experience truly special, we continue to solicit student feedback and are looking at the possibility of a festive event on May 15 to take the place of the large, formal ceremony," Columbia said.

The cancellation of the university-wide commencement affects an estimated 15,000 students who were set to graduate in separate outdoor ceremonies on May 15. Commencement holds significant historical importance for Columbia, dating back to 1758 when the institution was known as King’s College.

"The decision to cancel the university-wide commencement ceremonies is disappointing, but we understand the necessity given the current circumstances," said a graduating senior, speaking on condition of anonymity. "I appreciate the university's efforts to prioritize our safety and well-being."

The protests at Columbia’s upper Manhattan campus, which erupted on April 17, saw students pitching tents and demanding a cease-fire in Gaza while calling for the university to divest from companies allegedly profiting from the conflict.

Although authorities cleared out the protesters initially, they later returned, leading to a series of encampments at college campuses across the nation. The situation escalated when NYPD officers in riot gear intervened, resulting in over 100 arrests during the reclaiming of Hamilton Hall.