Columbia University has taken decisive action by suspending student demonstrators who refused to disband their encampment, marking a significant development in the ongoing protests against Israel's military actions in Gaza.

"Today, Columbia University began suspending students as part of this next phase of our efforts to ensure safety on our campus," stated Ben Chang, Vice President of Communications at Columbia University.

The decision follows almost two weeks of protests against Israel’s war against the Hamas terror group in Gaza. Earlier this month, around 100 protesters were arrested at Columbia, sparking renewed attention to the demonstrations.

"No encampments will be allowed," declared Texas Governor Greg Abbott, in response to similar protests at the University of Texas at Austin, where police clashed with demonstrators and made arrests while dismantling an encampment.

In response to the suspension, student organizers at Columbia voiced their determination to continue their protests until their demands are met.

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

"These repulsive scare tactics mean nothing compared to the deaths of over 34,000 Palestinians," stated a student protester at a press conference. "We will not move until Columbia meets our demands or… are moved by force."

The protests have drawn condemnation for veering into antisemitism and hate speech. Despite the tensions, university administrators are striving to balance free speech rights with maintaining order on campus.

AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

"We must not repeat the mistakes of the past by becoming overly dependent on one source for essential resources," warned Columbia University president Minouche Shafik. "One group’s rights to express their views cannot come at the expense of another group’s right to speak, teach, and learn."

AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Other institutions across the country also tackled the protests on campus. After arrests were made, the University of Florida released a statement saying "we do not treat protesters like children," adding that university police had explained the rules of campus protests and given multiple warnings over recent days. They said many of the participants were "outside agitators," and those arrested would receive a trespassing order banning them from university property for three years.

At the University of Texas in Austin, dozens were arrested with police using pepper spray and flash bangs to break up the crowd of hundreds at the campus protest. Over 40 people were arrested, and many sought medical attention after suffering the effects of the soaring temperatures.

Jim Vertuno / AP

As the protests continue, the Biden administration has emphasized the importance of upholding free expression within the bounds of the law. "We get that it is a painful moment that Americans are dealing with, and free expression has to be done within the law," stated Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called on Speaker Mike Johnson to create legislation that addresses the rise in antisemitism in the U.S. He demanded that the Countering Antisemitism Act, based on an action plan created by the Biden administration that would create an interagency taskforce, be brought to a vote.