Columbia University faces lawsuit for failing to protect Jewish students

A Jewish student has taken legal action against Columbia University, accusing the institution of neglecting to safeguard Jewish students during anti-Israel demonstrations on campus.

The lawsuit, as reported by the Washington Post, contends that Columbia allowed protests to escalate unchecked, resulting in Jewish students feeling unsafe and marginalized.

According to the lawsuit, Columbia's response to the protests included offering distance learning options to students who expressed concerns about their safety.

However, the complaint argues that this decision created a significant disparity in educational experiences between Jewish and non-Jewish students.

While most students could continue with in-person classes, Jewish students were relegated to remote learning, effectively receiving what the lawsuit describes as a "second-rate education" while sheltering at home.

Furthermore, the lawsuit accuses the protesters of openly inciting violence against Jewish students, alleging that such actions do not fall under constitutionally protected freedom of expression.

The plaintiff asserts that Columbia failed to take adequate measures to address the situation and ensure the safety of Jewish students on campus.

Now, Columbia University said students who occupied the campus's Hamilton Hall as part of anti-Israel protests risked being expelled from their academic programs, the latest move in a standoff with authorities. 'establishment. "Students occupying the building are at risk of eviction," Columbia's public affairs office said in a statement, adding that the protesters were given "the opportunity to leave peacefully" but refused and the situation had escalated.