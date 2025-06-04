Columbia University no longer meets accreditation standards over discrimination violations

The U.S. Department of Education announced Wednesday that Columbia University is no longer in compliance with federal accreditation standards, following a finding that the institution violated federal anti-discrimination laws.

In a formal notice to the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) — Columbia’s official accrediting body — the Department stated that the Ivy League university is currently failing to meet the standards required for accreditation. This failure stems from Columbia’s handling of antisemitism on campus, which the Department found to be in violation of federal civil rights protections.

The Office for Civil Rights, a division within the Department of Education, concluded that Columbia’s conduct has compromised its eligibility under accreditation standards that ensure academic quality, institutional integrity, and compliance with federal law.

MSCHE, which accredits higher education institutions across the Mid-Atlantic region, is now expected to review Columbia’s standing and determine whether corrective action is needed. The accrediting agency plays a key role in determining which schools maintain access to Title IV federal student aid programs, including Pell Grants, federal student loans, and work-study funding.

Only institutions accredited by Department-recognized bodies such as MSCHE are eligible to receive such federal funding — a key resource for students.

This development marks a significant escalation in the Trump administration’s broader scrutiny of campus responses to antisemitism and discrimination. While the specific incidents leading to the violation have not been publicly detailed, the Department’s findings indicate systemic issues with how Columbia has responded to concerns raised by students and faculty.

Columbia University has not yet issued a public response. The MSCHE is expected to evaluate the notice and may require the university to submit a compliance plan or face possible sanctions, including loss of accreditation.

If Columbia ultimately loses its accreditation, the consequences would be severe, limiting student access to federal aid and potentially impacting the institution’s academic reputation and operations.

This is a developing story.