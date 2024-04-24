Columbia University President Nemat Shafik has urged for decisive action to dismantle the anti-Israel encampment that has been established on the Manhattan campus by pro-Palestinian protesters.

Setting a midnight deadline for student organizers and Ivy League representatives to reach an agreement, Shafik emphasized the necessity of addressing safety concerns and restoring campus tranquility.

In a letter addressed to the Columbia community, Shafik acknowledged the importance of free speech and peaceful demonstration while expressing concerns about the encampment's impact on campus life.

She highlighted the disruption caused by the encampment and its contribution to a tense and hostile environment for many members of the university community.

"However, the encampment raises serious safety concerns, disrupts campus life, and has created a tense and at times hostile environment for many members of our community. It is essential that we move forward with a plan to dismantle it," she wrote.

Negotiations have been underway for several days to discuss the basis for dismantling the encampment and ensuring compliance with university policies moving forward.

Spencer Platt/AFP

Shafik expressed hope for successful discussions but emphasized that if no agreement is reached, alternative options would be considered to clear the encampment and restore calm to campus.

"I very much hope these discussions are successful," she said, declaring the midnight deadline. "If they are not, we will have to consider alternative options for clearing the [encampment] and restoring calm to campus so that students can complete the term and graduate."

AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Shafik also emphasized that intimidating, harassing, or discriminatory behavior would not be tolerated. Efforts are underway to identify protestors who have violated university policies against discrimination and harassment, and they will be subject to appropriate disciplinary measures.

"I also want to be clear that we will not tolerate intimidating, harassing, or discriminatory behavior," Shafik stated firmly. "The right to protest is essential and protected at Columbia, but harassment and discrimination are antithetical to our values and an affront to our commitment to be a community of mutual respect and kindness."