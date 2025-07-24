Columbia University reaches $221M settlement with Trump administration

Recommended -

Columbia University has finalized a $221 million settlement with the Trump administration, paving the way for the reinstatement of its suspended federal research funding.

The funding had been frozen in recent months due to the university’s handling of campus protests related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Under the agreement, Columbia will pay $200 million over three years to the federal government, along with an additional $21 million to settle Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) investigations into alleged discrimination against Jewish employees. The university did not admit to any wrongdoing as part of the settlement.

Interim President Claire Shipman called the deal “an important step” toward ending a prolonged period of uncertainty. In a statement, she emphasized Columbia’s commitment to rebuilding trust while maintaining its academic integrity.

As part of the agreement, Columbia will reform its student disciplinary system, adopt a formal definition of antisemitism, and review its Middle East studies programs for balance. The university also agreed to discontinue race-based admissions programs and to ensure its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies comply with federal law. Compliance will be monitored by an independent overseer.

President Donald Trump praised the agreement on Truth Social, calling it “historic” and asserting that Columbia would now “admit students solely on the basis of merit.” He also credited Secretary of Commerce Linda McMahon for helping broker the deal and hinted that similar actions may follow at other institutions.

The settlement follows a period of intense scrutiny during which the Trump administration accused Columbia of failing to adequately address antisemitic incidents on campus. An internal review had acknowledged that Jewish students faced exclusion and verbal harassment during protests in the spring of 2024.