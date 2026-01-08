Cooper Union settles lawsuit over anti-Semitism claims brought by Jewish students

The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by Jewish students who accused the New York institution of failing to protect them from antisemitic harassment during a campus protest last year.

The settlement, announced Thursday by lawyers representing the students, brings an end to legal action launched by ten Jewish students following a demonstration on October 25, 2023, outside the school’s library in Manhattan’s East Village.

During the protest, demonstrators chanting anti-Israel slogans reportedly breached security barriers, pounded on doors and windows, and forced students inside the building to shelter in place out of fear.

According to the lawsuit, Cooper Union administrators did not intervene to stop the demonstration and allegedly asked police officers who had offered assistance to leave the scene. The plaintiffs argued that the school’s response created an intimidating environment and violated Title VI of the U.S. Civil Rights Act, which bars religious discrimination at institutions receiving federal funding.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cooper Union has committed to a series of policy changes aimed at preventing similar incidents.

These include appointing a Title VI coordinator to oversee discrimination and harassment complaints, expanding training for students and staff, and prohibiting face coverings used to conceal identity during on-campus protests. The settlement also includes financial compensation for the students, though the amount was not disclosed.

“Jewish students have the right to learn in an environment free from harassment and exclusion,” said Ziporah Reich, director of litigation at the Lawfare Project, which represented the plaintiffs.