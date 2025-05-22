Couple slain in DC terror identified as Yaron Lischinsky & Sarah Milgrim

The victims in Wednesday night's terror attack in Washington, DC, were identified as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, a couple who worked at the Israeli embassy.

Lischinsky moved to Israel from Germany when he was 16, and was a research assistant for Middle East and North African affairs in the embassy’s political department. He previously worked for the Population and Immigration Authority.

Sarah Milgrim worked in the embassy’s department of public diplomacy since November 2023. She previously worked at Tech2Peace, where she worked on Israeli-Palestinian peacebuilding through technology.

Lischinsky planned on proposing to Milgrim next week after purchasing a ring, Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter said. They were attending an event at the Capital Jewish Museum, sponsored by the American Jewish Committee (AJC), that was aimed at finding humanitarian solutions during the war in the Gaza Strip.

The two were gunned down by Elias Rodriguez, a 30-year-old Chicago native who was active in socialist and progressive causes. Rodriguez wore a keffiyeh as he killed them, and then removed the head covering and pretended to be an innocent bystander. As he was arrested, he yelled: "Free, free Palestine!"

"Words cannot begin to describe the heartbreak and sorrow. Just this morning, we were still laughing together by the coffee corner — and now, all that remains is a picture. Instead of walking you down the aisle, we are walking with you to your graves. What an unbearable loss," embassy spokesperson Tal Naim said on X.

CEO for the AJC Ted Deutch said he was "devastated that two cherished friends and partners from the Israeli embassy were shot and killed as they left an American Jewish Committee (AJC) event at the Capital Jewish Museum earlier this evening. This is a shocking act of violence and our community is holding each other tighter tonight."

“At moments like these, the Jewish community stands strongly together," Deutch concluded. "We are also immensely grateful for the outpouring of support from our friends and allies around the world."