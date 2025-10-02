Cuomo seeks forgiveness from orthodox Jews over COVID policies

On the eve of Yom Kippur, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo made an unusual appeal: an apology directed to the city’s Orthodox Jewish community for how his administration handled pandemic restrictions five years ago.

In a video message distributed privately to Orthodox rabbis — some of whom may soon play a decisive role in the city’s mayoral race — Cuomo admitted that his COVID-era policies left lasting wounds.

“I know my intentions don’t erase the impact,” Cuomo said. “We could have done better, and I am deeply sorry.”

Cuomo’s ties with Orthodox voters unraveled in 2020 when his administration cracked down on large gatherings in Brooklyn neighborhoods like Borough Park and Midwood, where COVID-19 rates were climbing. Community leaders accused him of singling out haredi groups, and Agudath Israel of America sued, charging religious discrimination.

Although Cuomo has privately expressed regret in past meetings with rabbis, this was his first broad, public acknowledgment. He emphasized that restrictions had been enacted to “protect health and save lives” but admitted his administration had not fully grasped the cultural and religious sensitivities at stake.

The timing of the message is notable. With Mayor Eric Adams stepping out of the 2025 race, Orthodox leaders suddenly find themselves courted by candidates. Cuomo has already secured endorsements from several organizations and community figures, though others are holding back.

The former governor now faces Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist and the current frontrunner, and Republican Curtis Sliwa, who is polling a distant third. Orthodox voters could prove pivotal in a tight contest.

Supporters amplified those claims online. One retired NYPD officer accused Cuomo of “lighting fires of antisemitism” during the pandemic.

Some community members have welcomed Cuomo’s contrition; others view it as political theater.