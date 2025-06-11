Curfew ordered in LA as more troops deployed in city than in Syria & Iraq

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass imposed a curfew for the downtown area on Tuesday night, following riots that broke out this week in response to US President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration. Trump ordered the National Guard and Marines to deploy, with 4,800 servicemen and women reported in the city – more than the 2,500 in Iraq and 1,500 troops deployed in Syria.

"Law enforcement will arrest individuals who break the curfew, and you will be prosecuted," she said. There are 4,800 activated Guard and Marine personnel in LA, compared to the 2,500 troops in Iraq and 1,500 in Syria.

More than 200 people were arrested on Tuesday for both rioting and failure to disperse. This escalation follows US troops deployed to the city, in an attempt to control the riots. However, the state and federal governments have clashed over the deployment. Three sources involved in the matter said that this is happening without the consent of California Governor Gavin Newsome, or the city's mayor. ABC noted that it is still unclear what their mission will be, due to a lack of enforcement powers, such as making arrests.

In recent hours, it has been reported in the United States that protests are apparently expanding to other states. In the city of Chicago, Illinois, a car was documented driving through a crowd containing hundreds of protesters, protesting against immigration authorities. Even though most of the events passed quietly, some of the protesters clashed with police and vandalized police cars. In Seattle, Washington, clashes broke out, in which law enforcement authorities used non-lethal means to disperse protests.

Recommended -

The events began when immigrants started to demonstrate against Trump's mass deportation plan and detention of asylum seekers. The protests were initially peaceful, but after some time, open and violent rioting began among the protesters. In response to the clashes, Trump sent the National Guard to the city and prohibited the wearing of masks in Los Angeles.