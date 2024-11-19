Dan Goldman selected as co-chair of US House task force on antisemitism

US Congressman Dan Goldman was announced on Tuesday as the new co-chair of the House Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism.

The representative for New York's 10th district replaces Representative Kathy Manning, from North Carolina's 6th District, as she retires.

"I am honored to be appointed Co-chair of the House Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism – a vital Congressional institution in the fight to stop antisemitism," he said.

"I will do my best to emulate Congresswoman Kathy Manning’s leadership and tireless advocacy on this issue, especially in the face of rising antisemitism following the October 7 terror attacks," he said. "We must never waver in our resolve to stamp out hate in all its forms and build a better nation for all of us."

Manning called it "an honor" to serve on the task force, and expresseed her pride in leaving her seat to Goldman. "He has proven to be a strong voice in the fight against antisemitism," she said, "and I am confident he will continue to build on the important progress we have made to protect the Jewish community from rising hate."

Goldman is noted for his pro-Israel stance, siding with the Jewish state since Hamas's October 7 terrorist rampage and opposing the South African-led lawsuit against Israel in the International Court of Justice.