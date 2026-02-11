Deadly school shooting shakes small Canadian town of Tumbler Ridge

A deadly shooting at a high school in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, left ten people dead and dozens wounded on Tuesday, plunging the small western Canadian community into mourning.

Police say the attack unfolded Tuesday afternoon, prompting an emergency response to the school campus.

Inside the building, officers found seven people dead, including six victims and the suspected shooter. Authorities believe the attacker died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Public broadcaster reports described the suspect as a woman, though her identity has not yet been released.

One additional victim later died while being transported to hospital. Two others suffering critical injuries were airlifted to a specialized medical center, while 25 more people were treated at a local hospital, officials said.

Investigators also located a second crime scene connected to the attack at a nearby residence, where two more victims were found dead. Police continue to search surrounding homes and properties to ensure no one else was harmed and confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said they are not looking for additional suspects and emphasized that the situation is fully contained. “This was a rapidly evolving incident, and the coordinated response of school staff, emergency services, and the community was critical,” said Superintendent Ken Floyd, who oversees the RCMP’s Northern District.

Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed shock and sorrow over the tragedy, offering condolences to the victims’ families and praising first responders for their bravery. According to Reuters, Carney canceled a planned trip to Germany in response to the attack.

British Columbia Premier David Eby and Public Safety Minister Nina Krieger also issued statements of support, calling the violence “unimaginable” and pledging full provincial assistance as the investigation continues.