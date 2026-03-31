'Deal or escalation' Hegseth warns Iran, calling coming days 'decisive'

US Secretary if WarPete Hegseth warned Tuesday that “the coming days will be decisive” in the conflict against Iran, saying Tehran is now in a weakened military position and can do “almost nothing” to change its trajectory.

Speaking at the Pentagon, Hegseth said he recently visited US troops deployed in the Middle East as part of the US Operation Epic Fury. He said the operation has intensified pressure on Tehran, noting that the past 24 hours saw a marked decline in Iranian missile and drone launches.

“The past 24 hours have recorded the lowest number of enemy missiles and drones fired by Iran,” he said, framing the trend as evidence of growing operational success.

Hegseth echoed remarks aligned with US President Donald Trump, suggesting that major shifts in Iran’s leadership structure had effectively occurred following joint US-Israeli strikes. “This new regime should be wiser than the previous one,” he said, adding that Washington now prefers a negotiated outcome but is prepared to escalate if necessary.

He stressed that diplomatic engagement remains the preferred path. “Iran talks are very real and ongoing and gaining strength,” Hegseth said. “Our goal is a deal.” He added that Iran’s leadership would be in a “better position” if it agrees to terms, but warned that refusal would lead to continued military operations “with increased intensity.”

At the same briefing, US General Caine said American forces maintain broad operational flexibility across the region, with capabilities extending beyond ground troops. “We have a wide range of military options beyond boots on the ground,” he said, describing them as sustained pressure points on Iran.

Caine also said US forces continue strikes inside Iranian territory and that more than 11,000 targets have been hit in the past 30 days, with operations shifting toward more dynamic targets. He further asserted that Iranian naval capabilities have been significantly degraded.

Hegseth added that US forces deployed in the region are supported by extensive planning and coordination with allies, while also acknowledging strains within NATO unity. He suggested the current conflict has “laid bare” differing levels of commitment among allied nations, echoing US President Trump's criticism that partners are not sufficiently supportive during the war.

The Pentagon maintains that its strategy combines sustained military pressure with openness to a diplomatic resolution, while signaling that operations will continue if no agreement with Iran is reached.