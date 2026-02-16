Deni Avdija makes historic NBA All-Star debut, "I represented Israel with honor"

Israeli basketball star Deni Avdija experienced a career milestone on Sunday night, taking part in the NBA All-Star Game at the Intuit Dome. Starting for the "World" team, Avdija wore the number 8 jersey adorned with the Israeli flag, marking a symbolic moment for both the player and Israeli basketball.

Although the World team did not advance to the final after two matches against the American "Stars" team, Avdija’s performance earned praise. In 16 minutes on the court, the 24-year-old forward scored 5 points and contributed 4 assists, demonstrating active involvement despite his team’s elimination.

Beyond statistics, the game carried historic significance for Avdija, who became one of the few Israelis to play at the NBA’s premier showcase. The All-Star Game, held in the Los Angeles Clippers’ state-of-the-art arena, drew an estimated 1.5 billion viewers worldwide.

Speaking to i24NEWS at the post-game press conference, Avdija reflected on the experience: "I was aware of the excitement in my country, but I tried to detach myself so I could give my all. I developed excellent relationships with the other players and tried to make the most of the experience."

He added: "The future of the team is very promising, with good young players and good people. Representing Israel on this stage is already an honor. My ambition is to continue participating in the All-Star Game, improve as a player, and push my limits. There are no limits to what I can achieve, and I appreciate the journey so far."

The event also highlighted the global reach of the NBA, with superstar LeBron James sending a message to Israeli fans.

James praised Avdija’s All-Star-worthy season and encouraged young people to be inspired not only in sports but also in life. "If I have fans out there, I hope you're following my career. I hope to inspire people there, not just to be excellent in sports, but to be better in life in general," James said.

Despite never having visited Israel, James expressed interest in seeing the country, underscoring his influence as a global icon beyond basketball. For Avdija, Sunday’s appearance was not only a personal achievement but also a moment of pride for Israeli sports, symbolizing ambition, representation, and international recognition.