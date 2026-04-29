Deni Avdija’s historic season ends as Portland exits NBA playoffs

Israeli star finishes third in MIP voting after breakout year despite first-round loss to San Antonio Spurs

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i24NEWS
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Deni Avdija
Deni Avdija AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

The standout season of Israeli forward Deni Avdija came to an end Wednesday as Portland fell 114–95 to San Antonio Spurs, exiting the first round of the NBA playoffs 4–1.

Despite the early playoff exit, Avdija’s campaign is widely regarded as the best ever by an Israeli player in the NBA. He delivered a breakout season, emerging as a leading offensive force for his team and setting multiple career highs.

Avdija also achieved a major personal milestone, finishing third in voting for the league’s Most Improved Player (MIP) award. He earned 135 points from 100 U.S. media members, including seven first-place votes—clear recognition of his development and impact this season.

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Israeli NBA star Deni Avdija put up big numbers in his first playoff game despite team's loss

He trailed Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who won the award, and Jalen Duren, who placed second. Even so, Avdija’s third-place finish underscores his growing status as a significant presence in the league.

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