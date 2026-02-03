Deni Avdija’s NBA All-Star selection sparks wave of anti-Israeli online attacks

Deni Avdija’s selection to the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night marked a historic moment for Israeli basketball, making him the first Israeli player ever chosen for the league’s showcase event.

But the milestone was quickly followed by a wave of political and online criticism that shifted attention away from his sporting achievement.

Among the many messages of praise Avdija received was a public congratulation from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Writing in English on X, Netanyahu hailed the player’s success, saying that “every time Deni steps onto the court, our country shines with pride,” and adding that Avdija represents “much more than a star” for Israelis.

The prime minister’s remarks soon became a focal point of criticism, particularly in international media. Australia’s public broadcaster ABC News published an article that highlighted Avdija’s past military service in the Israel Defense Forces, referencing it prominently and questioning the significance of Netanyahu weighing in on an NBA event. While acknowledging Avdija’s status as a leading Israeli athlete, the outlet described the prime minister’s intervention as unusual, noting that Netanyahu rarely comments on NBA matters.

The article also addressed online criticism directed at Avdija in connection with the war in Gaza, illustrating its coverage with an image of the player in military uniform.

Reaction on social media was sharper still. Several high-profile accounts on X attacked both Avdija and Netanyahu, framing the prime minister’s support as a lasting political burden for the player. Some posts linked Avdija to accusations related to the Gaza conflict, while others dismissed any individual praised by Netanyahu outright.

Despite the controversy, Avdija’s selection remains a landmark moment for Israeli sports, underscoring both his rising profile in the NBA and the extent to which politics and global tensions increasingly intersect with international athletics.