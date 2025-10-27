Deportation for Mamdani? Republicans challenge mayoral candidate’s US citizenship

Zohran Mamdani, a leading candidate in New York City’s mayoral race, may soon face a highly unusual challenge to his own eligibility: questions about his path to U.S. citizenship.

A pair of Republican lawmakers in the House have urged the Justice Department to review Mamdani’s naturalization and, if they find issues, consider revoking his citizenship.

Rep. Randy Fine of Florida last week called for an extensive review of U.S. naturalizations over the past three decades, highlighting Mamdani as a “case that deserves particular attention.”

Fine characterized Mamdani as part of what he described as the “enemy within,” suggesting that some naturalized citizens might have ulterior motives in public office.

“I think we need to take a hard look at how these folks became citizens,” Fine told the New York Post. “If there’s any fraud or rule-breaking, they should be denaturalized and deported.” Fine also singled out Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, another naturalized citizen, for a similar review.

Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee has separately called on the Justice Department to open a probe into Mamdani, claiming the Democratic Socialist failed to disclose key affiliations when he became a citizen in 2018. Ogles pointed specifically to Mamdani’s membership in the Democratic Socialists of America and his public statements supporting the “Holy Land Five,” Palestinian-Americans convicted in 2008 of funneling funds to Hamas through the now-shuttered Holy Land Foundation.

Ogles described Mamdani as “antisemitic, socialist, communist” and warned that his election could pose a threat to New York City. He argued that associations with communist or totalitarian organizations would have disqualified Mamdani under U.S. immigration law, which asks applicants to disclose past affiliations with such groups. Mamdani, however, denies ever being a communist.

The controversy escalated after Mamdani posted a photograph with Imam Siraj Wahhaj, who has been linked in legal filings as an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. The photo drew further criticism from Republicans seeking to portray Mamdani as a security concern.

Democrats have pushed back against the GOP efforts. Rep. Shri Thanedar of Michigan called for Ogles to be censured for his statements, describing the attacks as politically motivated.

The Justice Department has not confirmed any investigation, citing delays in processing congressional requests. A spokesperson stated, “The department does not comment on the status of ongoing or potential investigations.”

Mamdani, who emigrated from Uganda as a child, has not publicly responded to the claims.