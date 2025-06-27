Despite European claims, U.S. says no intelligence proving Iran moved uranium stockpile

Recommended -

During a press conference on Thursday, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said he was "not aware of any intelligence that [he's] reviewed" proving that Iran had moved its uranium stockpile in the days leading up to the States' attack.

U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his defense secretary's claims, offering on his Truth social media platform: "The cars and small trucks at the site were those of concrete workers trying to cover up the top of the shafts. Nothing was taken out of (the) facility."

This comes after reports from European officials earlier that day that said their early assessments led them to believe that the Islamic State had moved their stockpile; however, they stressed these were preliminary results. American intelligence on the matter has been contradictory, according to recent reports, with officials saying that parts of the Natanz nuclear facility were damaged, but not destroyed.

The day prior, in an interview with Al Jazeera, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that the nuclear facilities had been "badly damaged." The Israeli military assessment noted that the 12-day war had "met all the objectives of the operation as defined for us, and even did so better than we had optimally expected." However, "it’s still too early to determine."