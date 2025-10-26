“Dirty looks?” VP Vance criticizes Mamdani’s 9/11 remarks about Muslim aunt

Vice President J.D. Vance sharply criticized mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani after Mamdani shared a personal story about his Muslim aunt during a speech at the Islamic Cultural Center of the Bronx.

Mamdani recounted how his aunt, who wears a hijab, felt threatened on the subway in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, describing her as a “true victim” of the discrimination American Muslims faced during that period.

Vance took to X (formerly Twitter) to mock Mamdani’s remarks, writing: “According to Zphran, the ‘true’ victim of September 11 is his aunt, who was subjected to (alleged) dirty looks.”

Mamdani defended his comments, stating that his aunt’s experience reflects broader challenges faced by the American Muslim community after 9/11.

He reiterated his commitment to representing that community and to being open about his identity and faith.

The exchange comes amid a heated New York mayoral race, in which Mamdani faces scrutiny from rivals including former governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. Critics have accused him of extremism and antisemitism over his pro-Palestinian positions, as well as for his past associations with Islamist figures and his hardline stances on Israel.

Despite the controversy, early voting has begun, and Mamdani is considered a frontrunner in the mayoral race.