DNC review finds Harris's Gaza stance hurt election prospect

An internal post-election review by the Democratic Party found that Kamala Harris’s position on the war in Gaza and her support for Israel hurt her electoral prospects in the 2024 presidential race, which was won by Donald Trump, according to a report by Axios.

Following Harris’s defeat, the Democratic National Committee launched an internal assessment aimed at identifying strategic missteps and weaknesses in the campaign.

Party officials said at the time that the findings would remain confidential. Axios reports, however, that portions of the analysis were later shared with pro-Palestinian activists from the IMEU Policy Project.

According to the material described in the report, Harris’s approach to Israel and Gaza- which closely mirrored the policy line of Joe Biden- was viewed internally as a “net disadvantage” at the ballot box. Axios said it independently confirmed that party strategists concluded the stance alienated segments of the Democratic electorate, particularly younger and more progressive voters.

The DNC acknowledged holding meetings with representatives of the IMEU Policy Project but declined to comment on the substance of those discussions or to confirm the specific conclusions attributed to the internal review.