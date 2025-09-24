'Doesn't look like a coincidence': White House says Secret Service looking into 'telepromptergate'

Recommended -

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday at the United Nations expressed his personal grievances about the teleprompter and the escalator during his speech to the U.N. General Assembly.

Later, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the incidents may have represented intentional sabotage by anti-Trump UN staffers, and that the Secret Service was looking into the possibility.

"I don't mind making this speech without a teleprompter because the teleprompter is not working... I can only say that whoever is operating this teleprompter is in big trouble," Trump said at the UNGA, bringing out laughs from the audience. The incident was quickly dubbed "telepromptergate" on social media.

Trump added that his spouse Melania nearly fell when the escalator stopped abruptly, complaining that "These are the two things I got from the United Nations - a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter."

"If someone at the UN intentionally stopped the escalator as the President and First Lady were stepping on, they need to be fired and investigated immediately," Leavitt posted to X.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1970572584962895888 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Appearing later in the evening on Fox News, she confirmed that the Secret Service was looking into the possibility of intentional sabotage, saying "When you put all of this together, it doesn't look like a coincidence to me. And if we find that these were U.N. staffers who were purposefully trying to trip up, literally trip up, the president and the first lady of the U.S., well, there better be accountability for those people."

In his speech, Trump sharply criticized Western nations that have recently recognized a Palestinian state.

“Recognizing a Palestinian state is giving a prize to Hamas terrorists,” Trump declared, singling out France and its allies. He argued that the growing wave of recognitions amounted to submitting to Hamas’s “ransom demands,” rewarding the group, and fueling conflict.