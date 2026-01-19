DOJ investigates Minnesota church protest over ICE pastor

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating a protest that disrupted services at a St. Paul church linked to a local ICE official, raising questions about the intersection of federal enforcement and religious spaces.

The demonstration, partly organized by Black Lives Matter Minnesota, took place at Cities Church and was livestreamed on social media.

Protesters chanted slogans including “ICE out” and “Justice for Renee Good,” referring to the 37-year-old Minneapolis mother of three who was fatally shot earlier this month during a federal immigration enforcement operation.

Activists allege that David Easterwood, one of the church’s pastors, also serves as the acting director of ICE’s St. Paul field office, which oversees the operations that have prompted accusations of excessive force and illegal arrests.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon described the protest as a potential violation of federal law, emphasizing that “a house of worship is not a public forum for your protest.” Attorney General Pam Bondi also pledged that any unlawful actions would be prosecuted.

The church and Easterwood have not commented publicly, and it is unclear whether Easterwood was present during the protest.