DOJ reveals over one million additional Epstein documents, full release delayed

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday that it has uncovered more than one million additional documents potentially related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Officials cautioned that it will take several more months before all materials can be fully released.

The department had initially set a publication deadline of December 19, which it was unable to meet. In the meantime, thousands of documents were released last Friday and Wednesday. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed over the weekend that roughly a million pages remain under review, and that complete disclosure will require additional weeks.

Three days after the expiration of the original deadline, a chief prosecutor in Florida sent an urgent request to staff at the Miami federal prosecutor’s office, urging their assistance in reviewing and redacting sensitive information in the Epstein files.

In an email obtained by the Washington Post, prosecutors were asked to volunteer over the Christmas period to ensure the documents could be safely released.

The message emphasized the importance of protecting victim identities while fulfilling the obligation to make the records public: “We have an obligation to the public to publish these documents, and before we can do so, certain redactions must be made, in particular to protect the identity of the victims. I am aware that the timing could not be worse.”

The delay highlights the unprecedented scale and complexity of the Epstein investigation, as well as the challenges faced by authorities in managing such a massive trove of sensitive materials.