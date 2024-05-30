Donald Trump discusses advisory role for Elon Musk in potential administration - report

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly been in discussions with billionaire Elon Musk about Musk assuming an advisory role in a potential future Trump administration.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Trump made several phone calls to Musk to explore this possibility, drawing parallels to the role of former Marvel CEO Ike Perlmutter, who quietly helped shape some policies at the Department of Veterans Affairs during Trump's previous term.

The discussions between Trump and Musk also involved billionaire Nelson Peltz. Both Musk and Peltz are investing in a project aimed at preventing voter fraud, an issue that has been a focal point for Trump, who has consistently claimed that the 2020 election was rigged.

In a meeting held last March, Musk and Peltz informed Trump about their efforts to persuade elite business leaders not to support current President Joe Biden in the upcoming elections. Musk, who has emerged as one of Biden's most vocal critics, has used his massive "X" (formerly Twitter) platform to challenge Biden's policies, particularly regarding the southern border crisis, and to amplify Trump’s messages on key issues for the 2024 elections.

AP Photo/Andrzej Rudiak

Musk's potential advisory role would align with Trump's strategy of involving influential business leaders in shaping policies. The collaboration highlights a concerted effort by Trump's camp to leverage prominent figures in the business world to bolster his campaign and policy initiatives.