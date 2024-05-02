More than a dozen protesters were arrested at the University of Texas - Dallas, as law enforcement worked to dismantle a pro-Palestinian encampment on school grounds on Wednesday afternoon.

Initially, hundreds of demonstrators gathered at Chess Plaza on the campus, which had been renamed "The Gaza Liberation Plaza" for the protest. They erected tents and constructed barriers using pallets, tires, and signs.

The protesters said they wanted to pressure the university to divest from five companies involved in the defense industry which they say are tied to Israel and involved in the conflict in Gaza. School administrators warned students they faced suspension or expulsion, among other consequences, if they did not disperse.

In the late afternoon, law enforcement, including state troopers in riot gear and campus police, began dismantling the encampment and making arrests. Within approximately 20 minutes the majority of the protest site had been cleared, and 17 people had been arrested on charges of trespassing.

This incident is part of a broader trend of anti-Israel protests on campuses across the United States, some of which have turned violent. At the University of California in Los Angeles, violent confrontations broke out between counter-protesters who arrived at the campus protest late Tuesday night and scuffled for hours into Wednesday with the demonstrators.

Classes were canceled on Wednesday, and the university ordered activities to be moved online on Thursday and Friday. The school also ordered individuals to stay away from the area of the protest camp on Royce Quad, where a police presence is maintained. UCLA administrators have come under fire for their delayed response to the violence and the allegedly lax response to the protest movement in the days before.

Arrests were also made this week at both Columbia University and CUNY City College of New York, as similar anti-Israel protest camps have popped up on campuses across the United States.